Top Prosecutor Named Acting US Atty In Pittsburgh

By Matthew Santoni (February 17, 2023, 3:58 PM EST) -- The former chief of the criminal division at the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania has taken over as acting U.S. attorney, following his predecessor Cindy Chung's confirmation to the Third Circuit Court of Appeals, the office announced Friday....

