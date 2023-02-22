Turkish Weapons Co. Can Pursue TM Claims Against Importer

By Micah Danney (February 22, 2023, 12:13 AM EST) -- A Virginia federal judge let a Turkish weapons maker's trademark claims against an American importer proceed, holding the manufacturer's breach of contract allegations were factually strong enough and that it had claimed damages that occurred before its former partners surrendered the trademark in question....

