Fed. Circ. Judges Work Through Role In Eligibility Fight

By Dani Kass (March 24, 2023, 11:00 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit judge on Friday told colleagues that there "ought to be a way" to make software patents eligible again, as part of a larger discussion on the frustrating state of patent eligibility law and what role they can play in helping it. ...

