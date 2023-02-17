CIBC, Cerberus Ink $770M Deal Over Missed Loan Payments

By Lauren Berg (February 17, 2023, 10:59 PM EST) -- Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said Friday that it will pay $770 million to resolve a long-running dispute over missed loan payments with private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management after a New York judge recently found the bank liable for $848 million in damages....

