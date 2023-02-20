HSF To Swap Seoul Office For Korea Group Led From Abroad

By Ashish Sareen (February 20, 2023, 3:14 PM GMT) -- Herbert Smith Freehills LLP said on Monday that it is closing its office in Seoul 10 years after it opened, taking its cue from other international law firms that have already left the South Korean capital....

