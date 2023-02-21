Emerging Trends In Electronic Health Record Enforcement

By Ellen London and Li Yu (February 21, 2023, 6:42 PM EST) -- One of the most arresting scenes in Steven Spielberg's 2002 film "Minority Report" saw the protagonist, played by Tom Cruise, racing through a mall pursued by a cascade of pop-up holographic advertisements. In the film, the protagonist was being profiled by the biometric data in his eyes, and he eventually had them transplanted in order to avoid detection....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS