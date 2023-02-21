Year-Old SPAC Starry Hits Ch. 11 For Sale With $310M Debt

By Jeff Montgomery (February 21, 2023, 9:49 AM EST) -- Recently taken public internet service provider network Starry Group Holdings hit Chapter 11 in Delaware on Monday with $310 million in debt and $271 million in assets, planning to restructure or put the company up for bidding with a better-than $170 million offer minimum....

