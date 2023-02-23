DC Circ. Probes Congressional Immunity In Perry Phone Fight

By Katie Buehler (February 23, 2023, 4:49 PM EST) -- A D.C. Circuit panel grappled Thursday with drawing the "tricky" line between privileged congressional communications and unprotected ones in U.S. Rep. Scott G. Perry's bid to prohibit federal investigators from accessing his cellphone records as part of a probe into former President Donald Trump's attempt to remain in office in 2020....

