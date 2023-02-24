DC Circ. Fishes For Reason Behind Lobster Fishery Rules

By Katie Buehler (February 24, 2023, 9:07 PM EST) -- A D.C. Circuit panel on Friday questioned whether the National Marine Fisheries Service's new restrictions on the U.S. lobster industry meant to protect endangered North Atlantic right whales tipped the scales too far in the species' favor without considering the economic impact....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS