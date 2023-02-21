Metal Co. Can't Avoid Tribes' Superfund Damages Claims

By Ali Sullivan (February 21, 2023, 5:52 PM EST) -- The metals division of Teck Resources must face natural resource damages claims in a river pollution suit brought by the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation, after a Washington federal judge found the Canadian mining company was put on notice well before the suit was filed....

