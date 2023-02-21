Renibus Buys Tricida's Kidney Drug Veverimer In Ch. 11 Sale

By Leslie A. Pappas (February 21, 2023, 5:39 PM EST) -- Texas clinical-stage biotechnology company Renibus Therapeutics Inc. will take over the development of Tricida Inc.'s drug candidate for chronic kidney disease and could eventually pay the bankrupt San Francisco-based company up to $152.75 million if Renibus is able to successfully market the drug, Tricida said at a hearing in Delaware on Tuesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS