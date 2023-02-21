Ex-US Prosecutors Join Forces For New White Collar Boutique

By Jack Rodgers (February 21, 2023, 4:38 PM EST) -- Two former U.S. Department of Justice prosecutors, whose practices focus on white collar law, financial fraud and other complex commercial criminal and civil matters, have joined forces to launch an Atlanta-based boutique firm focused on white collar trials and investigations....

