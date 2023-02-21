Groups Target Calif.'s Pesticide-Treated Seed Policy

By Tom Lotshaw (February 21, 2023, 10:33 PM EST) -- Environmental groups are asking a California state judge to scrap a longstanding state policy that pesticide-treated crop seeds are not subject to regulation as pesticides, arguing it was never properly developed under the state's administrative procedure law and is worsening environmental contamination and harm to pollinators....

