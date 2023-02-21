Ohio Metal Parts Maker Skimped On Wages, Employee Claims

By Travis Bland (February 21, 2023, 4:56 PM EST) -- A metal parts manufacturer skirted federal wage laws by failing to pay employees for off-the-clock work, docking their pay for lunch breaks they never took and making them cover the costs of their uniforms, one of the workers said in a collective action filed in Ohio federal court Monday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS