Sierra Leone Seeks To Toss Jenner & Block's $8.1M Lawsuit

By Bonnie Eslinger (February 21, 2023, 4:48 PM EST) -- Sierra Leone is asking to dismiss Jenner & Block LLP's lawsuit seeking $8.1 million in disputed legal fees, saying it paid the millions required under a flat-fee agreement and the District of Columbia federal court doesn't have jurisdiction over claims outside the contract because of the West African nation's sovereign immunity....

