NC Panel Says Factory Worker's Death Benefits Need Revising

By Hayley Fowler (February 21, 2023, 6:41 PM EST) -- The North Carolina Court of Appeals on Tuesday found fault with how death benefits were calculated for the family of a temporary worker who collapsed at a bread-making factory, finding the method was justified but ordering state officials to take a second look at how long he would have worked there if not for his death....

