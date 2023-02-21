Crypto Co. Paxos Says It'll Fight The SEC In Court If Talks Fail

By Aislinn Keely (February 21, 2023, 9:52 PM EST) -- The CEO of Paxos Trust Co. LLC said over the weekend the cryptocurrency issuer is engaged in a "constructive dialogue" with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but will meet the regulator in court if it decides to take action over Paxos' issuance of Binance USD, a stablecoin the SEC says it's investigating....

