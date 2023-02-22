Dennis Kucinich IDs Cleveland Council Staffer In Libel Suit

By Eric Heisig (February 22, 2023, 6:27 PM EST) -- Dennis Kucinich, the former Cleveland mayor, congressman and two-time Democratic presidential candidate, alleged in an amended complaint that a staffer for his opponent during a 2021 race to lead the city was behind a website that libeled him by saying he hired a sex offender as a signature canvasser....

