SEC Approach To Kraken Is Only Temporary Fix For Crypto

By Noah Qiao (February 22, 2023, 5:04 PM EST) -- Kraken recently settled with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for $30 million over the crypto exchange's offering of crypto staking services to the general public, after the commission alleged that Kraken's staking service was a security required to be registered with the SEC under the Securities Act of 1933....

