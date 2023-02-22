Private Equity Co. Sees Red Over Purple's Poison Pill Plan

By Jeff Montgomery (February 22, 2023, 7:36 PM EST) -- The largest stockholder of mattress and sleep products maker Purple Innovation Inc. has hit the company's directors with a three-count Delaware Chancery suit targeting an allegedly improper and unjustified adoption of a poison pill and other incumbent board control defenses....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS