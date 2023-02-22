States Ask Justices To Review Fees In Mooted Voter Law Suit

By Tom Lotshaw (February 22, 2023, 4:30 PM EST) -- Georgia and other states are joining Tennessee in urging the U.S. Supreme Court to review a divided Sixth Circuit panel opinion upholding a $795,000 attorney fee award to groups that challenged a Tennessee voter registration law's constitutionality and won preliminary injunctive relief before the state repealed the law....

