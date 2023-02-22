Seattle Becomes 1st US City To Outlaw Caste Bias

By Dorothy Atkins (February 22, 2023, 9:49 PM EST) -- Seattle's city council voted 6-1 during a lively hearing Tuesday to pass a first-of-its-kind ordinance that amends the city's existing anti-discrimination laws to ban caste discrimination, as opponents criticized the law for allegedly singling out the South Asian community and potentially spurring lawsuits against the city....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS