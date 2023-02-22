Ex-Judges Slam Panel Swap That Sunk Novartis Patent Win

By Ryan Davis (February 22, 2023, 7:52 PM EST) -- Five retired federal appeals court judges have told the U.S. Supreme Court that the Federal Circuit wrongly turned a patent win for Novartis into a loss by replacing a retired judge on the panel during a rehearing, saying the case threatens faith in the courts....

