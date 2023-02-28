Insolvency Pro Says Co. Is Front For Banker On The Lam

By Alex Baldwin (February 28, 2023, 7:45 PM GMT) -- The bankruptcy trustee for fugitive banker Georgy Bedzhamov is suing a company that she claims is run by the Russian businessman to protect his London property from being seized, in an ongoing bid to gain control of the property to sell it off and repay spurned lenders....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS