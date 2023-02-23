Ousted Kidney Test Founder Sues Startup Over Legal Fees

By Thy Vo (February 23, 2023, 2:59 PM EST) -- The former CEO of kidney disease treatment startup NephroSant has filed suit in Delaware Chancery Court for legal fees spent defending herself from internal allegations that the company's novel urine tests weren't following Medicare-approved procedures....

