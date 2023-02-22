New Oil And Natural Gas Entity Formed With $500M In Capital

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (February 22, 2023, 2:33 PM EST) -- Houston-based Quantum Energy Partners and the management of Bison Oil & Gas on Wednesday announced that they have formed a new entity with over $500 million in equity capital commitments that will be used to focus on acquiring oil and natural gas assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS