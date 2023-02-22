Tx. Justices Question Whether Anti-Mask Rule Order Needed

By Catherine Marfin (February 22, 2023, 6:20 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Wednesday suggested that Gov. Greg Abbott's anti-mask executive order might not be necessary since other laws already empower him to hand down such mandates, as the state fought to undo a win by three Lone Star State cities that argued their local powers had been usurped....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS