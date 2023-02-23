Preparation For EPA Regulation Of PFAS Starts Now

By Jeffrey Dintzer and Gregory Berlin (February 23, 2023, 1:08 PM EST) -- In January, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposed to focus its National Enforcement and Compliance Initiatives, or NECIs, for fiscal years 2024-2027 on pursuing parties responsible for alleged exposures to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS