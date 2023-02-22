Georgia Commission Picks 19 To Vet For Judgeship Opening

By Emily Johnson (February 22, 2023, 4:13 PM EST) -- A Georgia commission has selected applicants to interview for a Court of Appeals judgeship vacancy before officially nominating a pool to the governor, including seven superior court judges, the state's deputy attorney general, the Tifton Judicial Circuit district attorney, and a co-founder of Robbins Alloy Belinfante Littlefield LLC....

