3D Parts Printer Garners Wide Support For Ch. 11 Wind Down

By Vince Sullivan (February 22, 2023, 6:50 PM EST) -- Bankrupt 3D parts printer Fast Radius Inc. received court approval Wednesday from a Delaware bankruptcy judge for its Chapter 11 plan that had the support of nearly all of its creditor constituencies and includes settlements of large claims against the estate....

