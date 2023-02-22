FCC Kicks Off Reform Of Prison Phone Rates

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (February 22, 2023, 6:47 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission kicked off an initiative to make prison phone rates "just and reasonable" Wednesday, with FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel announcing a plan to implement the commission's expanded authority to regulate rates charged to incarcerated people....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS