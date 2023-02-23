Investment Firm Sheds $3M Fraud Suit Alleging Risky Bets

By Celeste Bott (February 23, 2023, 2:27 PM EST) -- A former client of an Illinois investment company dropped his lawsuit Wednesday accusing the firm and one of its advisers of causing him to lose $3 million because of an aggressive trading strategy that went against his conservative preferences....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS