COVID Test Maker Lucira Health Files For Ch. 11 Protection

By Hailey Konnath (February 22, 2023, 10:00 PM EST) -- COVID-19 test maker Lucira Health Inc. filed for Chapter 11 protection in Delaware federal bankruptcy court on Wednesday, listing its liabilities as between $50 million and $100 million and saying that it plans to sell its business amid lower demand for tests and slower-than-anticipated regulatory approval....

