NY AG Sues Crypto Co. CoinEx For Failure To Register

By Aislinn Keely (February 22, 2023, 10:46 PM EST) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking to block crypto marketplace CoinEx from operating in the state with a suit unveiled Wednesday accusing the platform of failing to obtain the proper registrations and falsely calling itself an exchange....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS