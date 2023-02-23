Judge Rejects Golden Corral's Recusal Bid, Implies Discipline

By Aaron Keller (February 23, 2023, 8:55 PM EST) -- Flipping a recusal request back against the attorneys who filed it, a federal judge in Louisiana refused to step aside from an insurance dispute filed by a Golden Corral restaurant operator and said the company's attorneys might need to be disciplined for transcribing and citing an "off-the-record" telephone conference as part of their recusal request....

