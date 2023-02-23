'Net Winners' In $170M Scheme Want Info On Receiver's Funds

By Carolina Bolado (February 23, 2023, 8:38 PM EST) -- An elderly couple targeted in a clawback suit by the court-appointed receiver in a $170 million Ponzi scheme asked a Florida federal court Wednesday to allow discovery into the receivership's finances to determine if the assets controlled by the receiver are sufficient to pay all outstanding debts....

