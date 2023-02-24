The Term: Big Tech Seems Likely To Keep Immunity, For Now

Law360 (February 24, 2023, 5:08 PM EST) -- The Supreme Court seemed largely interested this week in preserving the broad immunity that tech companies have enjoyed under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act for decades, fearful of crashing the billion-dollar internet economy that has prospered in large part because of that legal shield. Law360's The Term breaks down Big Tech's big week on First Street in this episode....

