Crypto Cos. Beat $8M 'Black Thursday' Losses Suit, For Now

By Emilie Ruscoe (February 23, 2023, 10:13 PM EST) -- A federal judge in San Francisco has tossed a blockchain platform user's $8 million proposed class action against a pair of cryptocurrency companies over an alleged digital asset liquidation triggered by the so-called Black Thursday crypto market crash of March 2020, finding that the user didn't include adequate detail in his claims of misrepresentation by the companies....

