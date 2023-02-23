Prosecutors Need Judge OK To Mention WhatsApp Encryption

By Kelly Lienhard (February 23, 2023, 3:32 PM EST) -- A Maine federal judge ruled that if the government wants to use the fact that messages between co-defendants were encrypted as evidence in an upcoming criminal wage-fixing trial against operators of home health care agencies, they'll have to first approach the bench for a ruling....

