Hawaii Justices Set Higher Bar For Broker In Malpractice Suit

By Ganesh Setty (February 23, 2023, 9:09 PM EST) -- An insurance broker facing negligence claims from an automotive retailer must show that the retailer's insurer was not contractually obligated to provide coverage even if the retailer's claim were timely filed, the Hawaii Supreme Court unanimously ruled, partially rejecting a state appeals court majority's analysis that opted for a lower threshold....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS