8th Circ. Upholds Widow's Accidental Death Benefits Win

By Patrick Hoff (February 23, 2023, 6:36 PM EST) -- The Eighth Circuit refused Thursday to upend a widow's win in a suit claiming that Symetra Life Insurance Co. erroneously denied her accidental death benefits after her husband died of a heroin overdose, ruling that the company didn't properly provide a way for her to appeal its decision....

