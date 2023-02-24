In-House Group Sides With Covington In Battle With SEC

By Emily Sawicki (February 24, 2023, 2:29 PM EST) -- The legal industry continues to extend support for Covington & Burling LLP's fight to keep client information private against demands by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to release the names of clients targeted in a 2020 cyberattack, with the Association of Corporate Counsel filing an amicus brief backing up the firm's refusal to comply....

