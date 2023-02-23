4th Circ. Upholds Prudential's Win In Life Insurance Spat

By Emmy Freedman (February 23, 2023, 7:21 PM EST) -- The Fourth Circuit declined Thursday to reinstate a former engineer's wife's lawsuit against Prudential Insurance Co. of America seeking benefit payments from his life insurance policy, saying her late husband didn't act fast enough to convert his policy after he lost his job....

