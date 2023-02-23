Grocery Worker Says Overtime Case Is Made For Class Action

By Daniel Ducassi (February 23, 2023, 9:20 PM EST) -- A former assistant store manager accusing a Colorado grocery store chain of misclassifying him and other workers with the same title as exempt from overtime pay has described his case as the type "for which the class action device is designed."...

