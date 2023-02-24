Akorn Files For Ch. 7 Liquidation With Over $100M Debt

By Jeff Montgomery (February 24, 2023, 4:41 PM EST) -- Remnants of recently bankrupt specialty pharmaceutical venture Akorn Pharmaceuticals and two affiliates have crossed over from Chapter 11 to Chapter 7 liquidation in Delaware, with a worker complaint in tow alleging violations of federal plant closing and layoff regulations....

