BioMarin Hid 'Revolutionary' Drug's Troubles, Investor Says

By Katryna Perera (February 24, 2023, 10:15 PM EST) -- California-based BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and two of its executives face an investor suit accusing them of failing to disclose troubles facing its "revolutionary" Hemophilia A gene therapy Valrox during its testing and approval process, while at the same time selling off "uncharacteristically" large amounts of BioMarin stock at artificially inflated prices....

