Intel Beats Patent Suit Over CPU Chips In Delaware

By Andrew Karpan (February 24, 2023, 6:52 PM EST) -- Intel Corp. has defeated a suit in Delaware federal court that alleged various lines of the chipmaker's central processing units infringe technology developed by a University of Maryland professor who claimed to have invented an important idea in the world of "parallel computing" in 2006....

