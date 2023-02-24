BA's Owner To Buy Air Europa For €400M As Profits Climb

By Tom Fish (February 24, 2023, 2:20 PM GMT) -- The parent company of British Airways has agreed to pay €400 million ($420 million) to a Spanish transport business for the remaining 80% of airline Air Europa it does not already own....

