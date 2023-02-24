UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Tabitha Burbidge (February 24, 2023, 4:48 PM GMT) -- The past week in London has seen global law firm Dentons sued by property investment company RBE Investments, six film studios including Universal, Disney and Paramount sue six U.K. internet service providers over pirating websites, and the former chair of the school at the center of New York Times podcast investigation The Trojan Horse Affair bring libel proceedings against the Guardian newspaper....

