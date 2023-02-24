Scotland Takes A Stand Against UK Bill To Repeal EU Laws

By Adele Redmond (February 24, 2023, 3:36 PM GMT) -- The Scottish Parliament has voted to withhold consent for a bill that could remove up to 3,700 European Union laws from the U.K.'s statute books, a rare move that may impede the passage of the bill passage but is unlikely to stop it becoming law....

